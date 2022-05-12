A&E Networks Launches History Channel-Branded Travel Program With Trips Beginning in 2022

A+E Networks has partnered with educational travel provider Academic Travel Abroad to launch History Travel, a new program offering a series of domestic and international trips inspired by world history.

Under the multi-year agreement, A+E and Academic Travel Abroad are designing tours that will be led by historians and local experts approved by the History Channel, allowing travelers to experience historical places and bring context to the events and cultures that have shaped the present day.

The program is an ambitious move for A+E and especially unprecedented for a network brand. At the same time, offerings like History Travel make sense within a television and film landscape that is rapidly seeking new avenues to reach viewers and beginning to trend towards direct-to-consumer engagement strategies.

“We’re all looking for more meaningful experiences, and History Travel will enable adventurers to connect more deeply to people and places,” said Lance Still, senior vice president of consumer enterprises at A+E Networks. “Providing expert historical context to these curated destinations is a new way to engage our core audiences, and also expand the brand to curious history-buffs seeking a trusted source to help them make the most of their travel experience and connect to the larger historical picture.”

“As a company formed in the aftermath of World War II, we are delighted to work with such an iconic brand to bring history to life through one-of-a-kind travel experiences,” added Kate Simpson, president of Academic Travel Abroad.

The first History Travel tour is set for New Orleans, La. in November 2022 and is priced at $2,995 for five days. Future trips will take place in Gettysburg, Pa. and Antietam Creek, Yellowstone National Park, Pearl Harbor, England, France, Greece and Italy. Locations and itineraries are selected to expose history enthusiasts to the perspectives of people who made popular destinations notable — for example, the England trip will provide insight into the life and leadership of Winston Churchill while the New Orleans trip will focus on jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong.

Detailed itineraries and more information is available at historytravel.com.