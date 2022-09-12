A+E Networks Taps Teri Kennedy as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals

A+E Networks has hired Related Content Group’s president and chief content creator Teri Kennedy as head of the company’s lifestyle programming and daytime originals.

In the newly created role, Kennedy will “develop a robust pipeline of new, original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, fast channels, the newly-launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation strand, as well as for worldwide sales and distribution,” per A+E Networks, a joint venture between Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst.

She will report to Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks, which encompasses cable channels A&E, Lifetime, the History channel, LMN, FYI, Vice TV and Blaze, among other assets.

“Teri brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships in the creative community to help bolster A+E’s industry leading slate and deep library of original lifestyle and daytime programming,” Sharenow said in a statement accompanying Kennedy’s hiring announcement Monday. “Her expertise will be instrumental in further driving A+E’s status as a nonfiction content creation powerhouse.”

A five-time Emmy nominee and one-time winner, Kennedy most recently served as president and chief content creator at Related Content Group. Her previous roles throughout her three decades in the industry include executive vice president of development and original programming for Steve Harvey’s East One Twelve Productions, executive vice president of development and original programming at Ryan Seacrest Productions, and senior vice president of current production at Oxygen Media.

Kennedy graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a bachelor of fine arts in film and television production.