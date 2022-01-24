Adult Swim Appoints Gill Austin as VP and Creative Director of Creative Production

Adult Swim has elevated Gill Austin as VP and creative director of creative production, the WarnerMedia network announced today. Austin has been with the company since 1996, working on one of its early precursors— Space Ghost Coast to Coast. In his promoted position, Austin will report to Tricia Melton, CMO of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics group.

“Gill is an OG when it comes to Adult Swim, so he’s the perfect fit to lead the team that creates unique and surprising content for both fans and partners,” Melton said in a statement. A graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South, Austin’s first role at Cartoon Network was as an intern. Shortly after, he was hired as a production assistant in network development and worked on the launch of Toonami, Adult Swim’s late-night programming block. Most recently, Austin was the senior creative director for Adult Swim on-air, where he ran the department focusing on show promos, custom partnerships and Toonami content. Now, Austin will manage the internal structure of the on-air and sales promotion departments, work closely with the Adult Swim marketing team, and lead the creative direction, development and implementation of all facets and communications related to network promotion. Austin will remain based in Atlanta.

Adult Swim, which now reaches its fans via WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, has offered original and acquired animated and live-action series for two decades on its linear channel. Some of its most popular shows include “Rick and Morty,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Shenmue the Animation” and “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” among others.