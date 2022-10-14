Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Enters NBCUniversal Talent and Development Deal

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has signed a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal.

Through the agreement, Bailon-Houghton will pursue unscripted opportunities across NBCU platforms to serve as a host and/or producer across the company’s broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication programming.

Bailon-Houghton first broke out as the lead singer of R&B girl group 3LW, then went on to become a founding member of the pop group the Cheetah Girls and starred in the movies “The Cheetah Girls,” “The Cheetah Girls 2” and “The Cheetah Girls: One World.” Other TV and movie credits include “That’s So Raven,” “Raven’s Home,” “All You’ve Got,” “Lovestruck,” “Coach Carter” and “I’m in Love with a Church Girl.” Later in her career she serves as a co-host of “The Real” from 2013 to 2022, which in 2018 earned her a shared Emmy for entertainment talk show host.

“We’ve long admired Adrienne’s talents and been so impressed with how she has been able to connect and relate with her audience,” said Tomii Crump, head of unscripted casting and talent at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re looking forward to aligning her with projects where she can really thrive and show all that she has to offer.”

“I’ve had some incredible opportunities throughout my career, and many of my favorite moments have come from stepping into a hosting role,” says Bailon-Houghton. “From co-hosting ‘The Real’ to whatever the future holds, these are the opportunities that I thrive for. I’m thrilled to have the support of the incredible team at NBCU as I continue to grow in my career and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”