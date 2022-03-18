Adina Porter, Clark Backo Join LaKeith Stanfield in ‘The Changeling’ Series at Apple

Adina Porter and Clark Backo have been cast opposite LaKeith Stanfield in the upcoming Apple drama series “The Changeling,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Victor LaValle. It is descirbed as a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

Stanfield stars as Apollo. Porter will play Lillian, his mother. Backo will play Emma, Apollo’s wife.

Porter’s TV credits include appearing in multiple seasons of “American Horror Story” as well as shows like Apple’s “The Morning Show” and “True Blood,” “Underground,” “The 100,” “Outer Banks,” and “Ray Donovan.” She will also star in the upcoming “Paper Girls” series at Amazon that is expected to debut later this year. She is repped by Talentworks and Bamboo Management.

Backo is perhaps best known for playing Rosie in the cult hit Canadian series “Letterkenny.” She has also appeared in shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Station Eleven,” “Supernatural,” and “Designated Survivor.” She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Ambition Talent.

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce. Stanfield will also executive produce in addition to starring. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna. Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal co-executive producers. The series will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna.