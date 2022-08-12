Adamma and Adanne Ebo Ink Multi-Year Overall Deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation

The Ebo twins, Adamma and Adanne Ebo, have entered a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation. Under the deal, they will develop, create and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms. Currently, the Ebo twins are developing “Supashawty Girls, Funkamatic Bangbang” with 20th Television Animation for Freeform.

The American-Nigerian filmmaking duo made their feature film debut with “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will be released widely on Sept. 2. Adamma wrote and directed the film with Adanne producing. Their TV writing credits include Donald Glover and Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” as well as pilot spec “Supply, 40” with Gloria Sanchez and MRC. Adamma has directed an episode of Glover’s “Atlanta” at FX and three episodes of Glover and Amazon’s “Hive.” They are repped by UTA, Redefine Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

“20th continues to be flexible in an ever-evolving TV landscape, while supporting various creative sensibilities,” the Ebo twins said. “And as creators with a non-stop running list of ideas, we’re super hype to have studio partners who are just as committed to adding and challenging the television cultural zeitgeist in both animation and live-action.”

“We are all huge fans of Adamma and Adanne’s work and are thrilled they’ve decided to make 20th their home,” said 20th Television executive vice president Carolyn Cassidy. “Their talent and original storytelling as comedy creators and directors is undeniable and aligns perfectly with our vision to develop and bring innovative and dynamic comedic stories to all of our platform partners. It was a bonus to find out they’re also longtime Disney fans!”

“I bonded instantly with Adamma and Adanne because they are just as obsessed with animation as we are,” said 20th Television animation executive vice president Marci Proietto. “The Ebo Twins have unique voices and perspectives with countless stories to tell. I am super excited to welcome them to our 20th Animation family.”