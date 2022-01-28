Adam Brody Among Three Cast in FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Adam Brody, Maxim Jasper Swinton, and Meara Mahoney Gross have all been cast in the upcoming FX limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Variety has learned.

The trio joins previously announced cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, and Claire Danes. Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name, the series centers on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Brody will play Seth, an old friend of Toby’s. Swinton and Mahoney Gross will play Solly and Hanna respectively, the Fleishman’s children. Caplan stars as Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby and Seth’s friend.

Brody’s recent credits include the features “Promising Young Woman,” “The Kid Detective,” “Shazam,” and “Ready or Not.” On television, his credits include “Mrs. America,” “Single Parents,” and “House of Lies.” He is also known for his role as Seth Cohen on the popular Fox series “The O.C.”

He is repped by UTA.

Swinton was most recently seen in the Netflix limited series “Halston,” with his other TV credits including “The Blacklist,” “Bull,” “Blindspot,” and “NOS4A2.”

He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Edge Entertainment, and Jamie Feldman.

Mahoney Gross appeared in the critically-acclaimed Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.” Her other roles include the feature “The Tender Bar” as well as “Godmothered.”

She is repped by CESD and Moxie Artists.

Brodesser-Akner is adapting “Fleishman Is in Trouble” for the screen and will also executive produce. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton, and Valerie Faris executive produce as well. Dayton and Faris will also direct the first block of episodes. ABC Signature is the studio. The series will air exclusively on Hulu.