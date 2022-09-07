Fox’s Crime Anthology ‘Accused’ Adds Rachel Bilson, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker and Jack Davenport

Rachel Bilson, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker and Jack Davenport have joined Fox’s upcoming crime anthology series from “Homeland” and “24” executive producer Howard Gordon.

Described as “a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment,” “Accused” will be comprised of individual episodes that are each their own “fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.”

Martindale (“The Americans”) and Parker (“House of Cards”) have been cast in an episode centered on conspiracy theories, while Bilson (“The O.C.”) and Davenport (“The Morning Show”) are starring in an installment about “a family caught in a troubling situation,” with Reid Miller and August Maturo also joining that cast.

Additionally, Fox has tapped Tazbah Rose Chavez (“Reservation Dogs”) as writer and director of an episode about Native American activists protesting a uranium mine that’s been polluting tribal lands for decades.

Previously announced “Accused” stars include Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Based on the BBC series of the same name, “Accused” opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial, per Fox’s official description for the series: “Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others — forever.”

Gordon developed “Accused” and executive produces alongside Alex Gansa (“Homeland,” “24”) and David Shore (“House,” “The Good Doctor”) with a team of directors that now includes Brad Turner (“24”), Jonathan Mostow (“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”) and Lee Rose (“Star Trek: Discovery”), who join previously announced episode directors Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Chiklis, Michael Cuesta, Julie Hebert, Clark Johnson and Michael Offer.

Along with Bilson, Martindale, Park and Davenport, newly cast “Accused” actors include J. Harrison Ghee (“Kinky Boots”), who will appear in the Billy Porter-directed episode about a drag queen’s affair and its aftermath, as well as Ian Anthony Dale (“Hawaii Five-0”), who has been cast in an episode about a brother striving to protect his sibling who was injured in a devastating car accident as a child, plus Kyle Schmid (“Big Sky”), Blaine Kern (“The Walking Dead”), Chris Coy (“The Deuce”), Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”), Willam Belli (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Robert I. Mesa (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Natalie Benally (“Dark Winds”), Julia Chan (“Bojack Horseman”) and Takashi Yamaguchi (“Pachinko”).