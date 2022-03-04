‘Acapulco’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV Plus

“Acapulco” has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV Plus.

The Spanish and English-language comedy series stars Enrique Arrizon as Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when, in 1984, he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals come into question. Eugenio Derbez narrates the series and plays the present-day version of Máximo.

Season 2 will see young Máximo in 1985, contending with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. In the present, older Máximo (Derbez) arrives in Acapulco, where he encounters various people from his past — for better and worse. The cast also includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

“Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ 2017 feature “How to Be a Latin Lover.” Apple produces for Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman serve as co-creators, with Chris Harris as showrunner. Executive producers include Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman, Harris, Derbez and Ben Odell on behalf of 3Pas Studios, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang on behalf of the Tannenbaum Company. Sonia Gambaro co-produces for 3Pas Studios. Season 2 will once again film on location in Mexico.

“Acapulco” will begin production on Season 2 in the spring, once again filming on location in Mexico.