Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee Cast in Fox Crime Anthology Series ‘Accused’

Abigail Breslin and Aisha Dee have signed on to guest star in the new crime anthology series “Accused” from Fox and Sony Pictures Television.

Breslin, most known for her Academy award nomination as Olive in the 2006 film “Little Miss Sunshine,” will play the character of Esme Brewer, a waitress who left home when she was 15 years old to escape her toxic past. Dee is set to play Brewer’s girlfriend Aaliyah Harris, and together the couple takes justice into their own hands after a white nationalist plows his car into a peaceful demonstration and gets away. When local police fail to find the driver, Harris resorts to an unconventional method to find the man: catfishing.

On top of her work in “Little Miss Sunshine,” Breslin has also starred in numerous other films, including “The Call,” “Definitely Maybe” and “Signs.” She also can be seen in the popular films “Zombieland” and “Zombieland: Double Tap” in the role of Little Rock. Most recently, Breslin was featured in “Stillwater” alongside Matt Damon. In television, Breslin starred in the Fox horror-comedy series “Scream Queens.”

Dee, an Australian actress and singer/songwriter, previously starred in Freeform’s comedy-drama television series “The Bold Type.” She is also set to star alongside Lili Reinhart in the upcoming Netflix film “Plus/Minus.”

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning 2010 crime anthology, “Accused” opens in a courtroom on the accused. Viewers know nothing about the crime or how the accused ended up on trial. The episode is then told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, allowing the show to hold a mirror up to the current times with unique and powerful stories.

The new series comes from the creative minds behind Fox’s two biggest drama series of the last two decades: executive producers on “24” Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa as well as “House” creator David Shore. Sony Pictures TV will co-produce alongside Fox Entertainment.