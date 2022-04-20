ABC Drama Pilot ‘Will Trent’ Casts Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen has been cast in the “Will Trent” pilot at ABC, Variety has learned.

Christensen joins previously announced series lead Ramón Rodríguez in the drama pilot, which is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling “Will Trent” novel series.

The show follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Christensen will play Angie, a detective with the Atlanta Police Department who has seen it all, but can still crack jokes about the bleak world of being a cop. She’s also Will’s on-again-off-again girlfriend. Friends with Will since they were both kids at a group foster home, they always helped take care of each other. Angie struggles with addiction and has yet to confront the dark traumas of her childhood.

Christensen most recently starred in the Disney+ remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen” and the Steven Soderbergh film “Kimi.” She previously appeared in the ABC series “10 Days in the Valley” and “Wicked City.” She was also on the popular NBC series “Parenthood.” Christensen is known for her roles in feature films such as “Traffic,” “Flight Plan,” “The Upside of Anger,” “Swimfan,” and “The Banger Sisters.”

She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein.

Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen are the writers and executive producers on “Will Trent,” with Slaughter also executive producing. Rodríguez will serve as a producer in addition to starring.