ABC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Will Trent’ From Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen

ABC has given a cast contingent pilot order to the drama “Will Trent,” Variety has learned.

The project is based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling “Will Trent” novel series. It focuses on Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one feels as abandoned as he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen are set to write and executive produce the pilot. Slaughter will also serve as an executive producer. 20th Television is the studio.

The first book in the “Will Trent” novel series, “Triptych,” was published in 2006. The most recent entry, “The Silent Wife,” was published in 2020. There are now 10 books in the series in total.

Heldens most recently created the Fox drama series “The Big Leap,” which aired over the fall on the broadcast network. She previously created and served as showrunner on the Fox series adaptation of “The Passage.” Her other credits include “Camp,” “Deception,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

She is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Thomsen most recently worked on The CW series “Batwoman.” He previously collaborated with Heldens on “The Passage,” on which Thomsen was a co-executive producer. He has also worked on shows such as “Once Upon a Time,” “Westworld,” “Time After Time,” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

Thomsen is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.