ABC’s ‘The Son in Law’ Comedy Pilot Casts Evangeline Young

Evangeline Young has been cast as Charlotte Walton in “The Son in Law,” a comedy pilot from ABC.

“The Son in Law” stars Chris Sullivan as Jake, a single father who never thought he would love again, until Asha came along. The problem is that Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the equivalent of uber-wealthy South Asian royalty. Jake wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask Asha’s father for his blessing, the real stumbling block is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who doesn’t hide her feelings about Jake being all wrong for her daughter.

Charlotte aka Charlie is Jake’s only child, and is described as a smart, tough social-justice minded recent college graduate who is deeply in love with her boyfriend Ben, an EMT with whom she lives in a third story walk-up in the Bronx. Quirky, funny and strong-minded, Charlie is thrilled that she has become pregnant, and will opt not to apply to law school and concentrate on just “being a mom.” Needless to say, when her dad hears about her pregnancy and her plan, he’s not a very happy camper, especially since Charlie and Ben haven’t been together long, and Ben is so much older than Charlie.

Young has recently appeared as Maeve in Phyllis Nagy’s film “Call Jane” and Daphne in the ABC thiller “Emergence.” Other credits include CBS dramas “Bull” and “Tommy” as well as Sofia Coppola’s film “On the Rocks.” She is repped by KMR and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“The Son in Law” is written by Ajay Sahgal. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan and Sahgal executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.