ABC Signature to Remake Newen’s Hit French Detective Series ‘HIP’

ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, has acquired English language adaptation rights to TF1’s hit detective show “HIP (High Intellectual Potential).”

The U.S. adaptation is currently in development, and a showrunner, writing team and cast will be announced at a later stage.

The original series, created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, and starring Audrey Fleurot (“Intouchables”) and Mehdi Nebbou (“The Bureau”), has been one of the most successful French-language shows on French TV in the last 10 years.

“HIP” stars Fleurot as a super-smart mother of three who gets recruited as a consultant for the police thanks to her innate skills, in spite of the fact she has no background in detective work.

Produced by Mediawan-owned Septembre Productions, and Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company, the series has been sold to more than 105 territories and has garnered more than 175 million views globally to date. A Czech and Slovakian version have already been filmed for Nova and Markiza respectively and are expected to launch soon.

“’HIP’ has been an incredible international success as a French-language title and has won over audiences worldwide, so we are not surprised that there is an appetite for an English-language adaptation,” said Rodolphe Buet, managing director at Newen Connect, whose slate of premium dramas include “Christian” and “L’Opera.”