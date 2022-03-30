ABC Signature Names Danny Feldheim Senior Vice President of Comedy Development

Danny Feldheim has been named senior vice president of comedy development at ABC Signature. In the role, Feldheim will lead the studio’s comedy team and report to Tracy Underwood, who serves as executive vice president of comedy affairs.

He joins ABC Signature after most recently serving as senior vice president at Paramount Plus and CBS All Access, where he worked across comedies and dramas and was involved in launching the streamer’s original series division. He oversaw the expansion “Star Trek” IP including “Picard,” “Lower Decks,” “Discovery” and “Strange New Worlds,” as well as series including “The Good Fight,” “The Stand,” “Guilty Party,” “The Offer” and “Players.”

Feldheim has also held positions at Fox Broadcasting Company, Nickelodeon, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and ICM.

“So much of my love for storytelling comes from a decade’s long affinity for the Walt Disney Company and its incomparable range of platforms and brands,” Feldheim said. “Dedicating the next chapter of my career to supplying those outlets is the definition of a dream come true. I cannot wait to dig in with the world class talent already working at ABC Signature, as well as identify fresh new voices with singular and funny stories to tell. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and am thrilled to join the studio team under the excellent leadership of Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Tracy Underwood.”

“We’re all so fortunate to have this talented, taste-making executive join ABC Signature,” Underwood said. “Danny’s sharp point of view and eye for talent will expand our comedy imprint and be an essential asset to the studio team.”

Comedy projects currently in production at ABC Signature include Hulu’s “This Fool,” Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash,” Disney Plus’ “The Muppets Mayhem” and the recently ordered Hulu pilot “Bammas.”