ABC to Air First Episode of Onyx Collective Streaming Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’

“Reasonable Doubt,” the first Onyx Collective series to debut on Hulu, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC.

The drama series’ first episode will air on ABC on Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “Alaska Daily,” which normally airs in the Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot, will return with a new episodes on Nov. 17.

“Reasonable Doubt” originally debuted on Hulu on Sept. 27 with its first two episodes, with new episodes having dropped weekly thereafter. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as defense attorney Jax Stewart. The character is described as “the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

Along with Corinealdi, the series stars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode and Michael Ealy.

Raamla Mohamed created the series and leads its all-Black writing staff. Mohamed also serves as an executive producer along with Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Washington also directed the series premiere. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers along with Pete Chatmon and Will McDonald. Tamara Gregory, Roger M. Bobb, and JoAnne McCool also produce. “Reasonable Doubt” is produced by ABC Signature. Simpson Street and Mohamed are currently under overall deals with the studio.

“Reasonable Doubt” is now the second streaming series to get a broadcast timeslot this season. Previously, NBCUniversal announced that the premiere episode of the Peacock comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” would get a special airing following an episode of “The Voice” on NBC five days after its streaming premiere.