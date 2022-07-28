ABC Pilots ‘Son-in-Law’ Starring Chris Sullivan, Kay Oyegun Drama Not Moving Forward

ABC has opted not to move forward with two of its remaining pilots.

The single-camera comedy “The Son-in-Law” and an untitled drama series from Kay Oyegun have both been scrapped at the broadcast network. Both were picked up as part of ABC’s initial pilot season slate and were in contention for midseason orders as part of ABC’s year-round development cycle. Both were also produced by 20th Television.

With the news, ABC has now only ordered one new comedy to series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. That is the single-cam “Not Dead Yet” starring Gina Rodriguez, which was ordered to series in May.

On the drama side, ABC is still considering the espionage series “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventimiglia as well as “Will Trent,” based on the novel series by Karin Slaughter.

“The Son-in-Law” followed a salt of the earth man (Chris Sullivan) who found himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents — even as he’s a difficult to impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend. The cast also included Reema Sampat, Meera Simhan, Evangeline Young, Anupam Kher, and Robert Bailey Jr.

Ajay Saghal wrote and executive produced the pilot with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar executive producing.

Oyegun’s pilot followed five therapists in Philadelphia who foumd unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own. Ellen Roman, the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, had her life shockingly turned upside down when she began working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.

The cast included Marsha Stephanie Blake, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Johnny Simmons, Rachel Hilson, Demitrius Grosse, and Rahnuma Panthaky. Oyegun wrote and executive produced the pilot.