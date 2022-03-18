ABC Orders New Pilot for National Parks Law Enforcement Drama, Kevin Costner No Longer Involved

ABC has ordered a new pilot for the drama about the National Parks Investigative Services Branch, Variety has learned.

The broadcaster commissioned a pilot for the project last year as well with a different creative team, though it ultimately did not go forward. The original team included Kevin Costner as co-writer and executive producer, but Costner is no longer attached to the project in any capacity.

Instead, Rashad Raisani is writing and executive producing the pilot, which is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of National Parks. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson remain attached as executive producers on behalf of A+E Studios. 20th Television will produce in association with A+E.

Raisani is currently an executive producer on the Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star.” His other credits include “Burn Notice,” “Shades of Blue,” and “The Gifted.”

He is repped by UTA and The Shuman Co.

This marks ABC’s seventh drama order this pilot season. Among the others is a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash as well as a spy thriller starring Milo Ventimiglia and a local news drama starring Hilary Swank. ABC has also given out one series order already to the mystery drama “Avalon,” which hails from writer and executive producer David E. Kelley.