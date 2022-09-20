ABC Orders Drama Pilot From Drew Goddard Based on French Detective Series ‘HPI’

ABC has ordered a drama pilot from Drew Goddard based on the French series “HPI.”

The news comes less than a week after it was reported that ABC Signature had acquired the English language adaptation rights to the series.

The official series logline reads, “A single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

Goddard will write the pilot and executive produce under his Goddard Textiles banner. Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles will also executive produce along with Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen. ABC Signature is the studio, with Goddard Textiles currently under an overall deal at the studio.

The original series was created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean. It stars Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou. A Czech and Slovakian version have already been filmed for Nova and Markiza respectively and are expected to launch soon.

Goddard is known for creating the Netflix-Marvel series “Daredevil” as well as for working on shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff “Angel” as well as “Lost,” “Alias,” and “The Good Place.” He is also an accomplished feature writer, having worked on screenplays like “Cloverfield,” “The Cabin in the Woods,” “World War Z,” and “The Martian.”

He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Last pilot season, ABC ordered the comedy series “Not Dead Yet” starring Gina Rodriguez for as well as a spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash-Betts and the drama “Alaska Daily” starring Hilary Swank. Most recently, ABC picked up the dramas “Will Trent” as well as the Milo Ventimiglia-led series “The Company You Keep.”