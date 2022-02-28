ABC Orders Mystery Drama From David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly For 2022-2023 Season

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Avalon” from David E. Kelley that is based on a short story by Michael Connelly.

Titled “Avalon,” the series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

“Excited to reunite with Michael Connelly,” said Kelley. “He’s written a fantastic short story, a great protagonist. Can’t wait to get started.”

The show is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

Kelley is writing the pilot of “Avalon” and will also executive produce. Connelly is also an executive producers. Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. Fineman is currently under a first-look deal with A+E Studios.

“David E. Kelley is one of the great storytellers of our time and we are excited to continue our successful relationship with him on what we believe will be his next epic series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Michael Connelly’s short story is ripe with mystery and intrigue, and we can’t wait for David and Michael to bring this eerie and captivating world to life.”

This marks the second TV series that Kelley is writing based on Connelly’s work. Kelley is also the writer on the “Lincoln Lawyer” series currently set up at Netflix, which had previously been in the works at CBS. A+E Studios produces that series as well, with Fineman executive producing. Fineman is also an executive producer on Kelley’s ABC series “Big Sky,” which is based on a book series by C.J. Box. A+E Studios and 20th Television produce “Big Sky.”

“Avalon” is now the 10th series order Kelley has landed recently. In addition to “Big Sky,” he also currently has “Big Shot” and “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” on Disney Plus and “Anatomy of a Scandal” at Netflix. Along with “The Lincoln Lawyer,” he also has the shows “Love and Death” at HBO Max, “The Missing” at Peacock, “A Man in Full” at Netflix, and “Presumed Innocent” at Apple.

He is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

“Being on a project with David E. Kelley again is amazing,” said Connelly. “This whole team of David, A+E and Ross Fineman has been wonderful to work with previously; and now joining up with ABC, well, I can’t wait to start. Catalina is full of mystery and good storytelling. We’re going to put it on the screen.”

Connelly is also known for his novels featuring LAPD Detective Hieronymous “Harry” Bosch, which was adapted into a TV series at Amazon starring Titus Welliver. The original show ended in 2021, but Welliver will reprise the role in the spinoff “Bosch: Legacy” for IMDb TV.

“I read Michael Connelly’s short story, moments after it was sent to me by Ross Fineman,” said Barry Jossen, president and head of A+E Studios. “The knowledge that David E. Kelley would be working with Michael to create ‘Avalon’ the series convinced me it would be a huge success. ‘Avalon’ will be an exciting collaboration for A+E Studios, Fineman, ABC, 20th Television and two great generational talents — Kelley and Connelly.”