ABC Lands Comedy Pilot ‘Not Dead Yet’ From Casey Johnson, David Windsor, McG

ABC has ordered the pilot for “Not Dead Yet,” a single-camera comedy from writing duo Casey Johnson and David Windsor, executive produced by McG.

“Not Dead Yet” follows 40-something Nell Stevens, who is down on her luck, low on cash and newly single. When she lands the only job she can find, writing obituaries, she starts receiving life advice from an unlikely source. The pilot is based on Alexandra Potter’s romantic comedy novel “Confessions of a Forty-Something F—k Up.”

Mary Viola and Corey Marsh also executive produce under McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision banner. 20th Television is the studio.

Johnson and Windsor are best known for writing “Greek,” “Don’t Trust the B—– in Apartment 23” and “Galavant.” In 2016, they created and executive produced “The Real O’Neals,” starring Martha Plimpton and Noah Galvin, which ran on ABC for two seasons. Johnson and Windsor also served as co-executive producers on NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us,” which is currently airing its sixth and final season.

McG has directed feature films such as “Charlie’s Angels,” “Terminator Salvation,” “We Are Marshall,” “The Babysitter” and more. Through Wonderland Sound and Vision, his producing credits include “Tall Girl,” “The Duff,” “Holidate,” “I Feel Pretty” and Disney Plus’ “Turner & Hooch” reboot. McG got his start as a songwriter, collaborating with childhood friends Sugar Ray, before going on to direct music videos for artists ranging from Sublime to Cypress Hill.

Johnson and Windsor are represented by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman. McG is repped by Ari Greenburg at WME, Sloane Offer Weber and Dern LLP.