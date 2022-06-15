ABC’s National Parks Law Enforcement Pilot ‘Criminal Nature’ Adds Ian Duff to Cast

Ian Duff has joined the cast of the ABC drama pilot “Criminal Nature,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the Investigative Services Branch (ISB) — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Duff joins previously announced cast members Yasha Jackson, Michaela McManus, and Parker Young in the pilot. Duff will play Keldon, described as a Keldon is a handsome, sexy, soulful and genuinely kind ISB agent, Audrey’s (McManus) partner and fiancé, who adores Audrey, and vice versa. A silky-smooth master of empathy and interrogation, Keldon and Audrey team up to catch the killer — but their partnership is thrown for a loop when Clay (Young), Audrey’s ex, joins their investigation.

Duff was most recently seen in the HBO limited series “We Own This City.” His other recent TV credits include “New Amsterdam” at NBC and “The Republic of Sarah” at The CW. He also appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah” opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

He is repped by The Gersh Agency and M88.

“Criminal Nature” is written by Rashad Raisani, who also serves as an executive producer. 20th Television and A+E Studios produce. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios also executive produce.

The broadcaster commissioned a pilot for the project last year as well with a different creative team, though it ultimately did not go forward. The original team included Kevin Costner as co-writer and executive producer, but Costner is no longer attached to the project in any capacity.