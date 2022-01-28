ABC Announces Midseason Premiere Dates For ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Big Sky’ (TV News Roundup)

ABC has announced the midseason premiere dates for the return of original drama series “A Million Little Things” and “Big Sky.”

“A Million Little Things” is back with new episodes of its fourth season starting Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The series, which premiered in 2018, focuses on a circle of friends as they struggle to move on when a member of their circle dies by suicide. The show’s ensemble cast stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene and Chance Hurstfield. DJ Nash created and executive produces the series, with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, James Griffiths, Marshall Boone, David Marshall Grant and Terrence Coli serving as additional executive producers.

“Big Sky” will return with new episodes of its second season on Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The crime thriller, which premiered in 2020, focuses on private detectives who solve crimes that take place on the highways of Montana. Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury lead the cast, which is rounded out by Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, John Carroll Lynch, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, Logan Marshall-Green and Omar Metwally. The show is created and executive produced by David E. Kelley, and is based on “The Highway” book series by C.J Box, who also executive produces. Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman and Elwood Reid serve as additional executive producers.

ABC has also shared trailers for the upcoming episodes of “A Million Little Things” and “Big Sky”; watch below.





Also in today’s TV News:

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock released a trailer for “Bust Out,” a new series set to premiere March 10 on the platform. “Bust Out” will follow four casino employees living in middle America, and the “massive mess” they later make out of their lives. The six-episode series will star Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd. Richie Keen directs and executive producers include Jay, Kerman, Knight, Redd, Keen, Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx and Andrew Singer. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

BBC Studios has announced multiple new roles for its digital news team in the U.S., naming Jennie Baird to the newly created position of exec VP and MD of digital news and streaming. In this role, Baird will lead on the development of vision and investment plans, as well as oversee documentary and podcast services, BBC Select and BBC Podcasts. She will report to Rebecca Glashow, president at BBC Studios Americas. Baird previously served as News Corp. senior VP and global head of product.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon announced that it has greenlit a second season of buddy comedy series “That Girl Lay Lay,” which follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High) and best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) after Lay Lay magically comes to life out of a phone app and the two navigate high school together. The second season of “That Girl Lay Lay” will begin production in Los Angeles in early 2022 with a premiere planned for the summer on Nickelodeon. Executive producers are John Beck, Ron Hart, Will Packer and David A. Arnold, who is also the series showrunner and creator.

LATE NIGHT

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Lautner, Chole Kim and Griff X Sigrid will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.