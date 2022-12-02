ABC Orders Legal Drama Pilot ‘Judgement’ From Joey Falco

ABC has given out a pilot order to a legal drama currently titled “Judgement.”

Per the official logline, the show is “a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.”

Joey Falco is the writer and executive producer of the pilot. Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan will executive produce via The Detective Agency. Jordan Cerf of Mosaic will also executive produce. 20th Television, where The Detective Agency is under an overall deal, will produce.

Falco was most recently the co-showrunner on Season 4 of The CW’s “Charmed” reboot alongside Jeffrey Lieber and Nicki Renna. He originally joined the show in its first season as a writer and producer. He was also a co-producer on the USA Network series “Treadstone,” based on the Jason Bourne franchise. His other TV writing credits include “Sleepy Hollow” at Fox and “Heroes Reborn” at NBC.

He is repped by Mosaic and Hanson Jacobson.

This is the second pilot order ABC has made for the 2023-2024 season. The broadcaster previously ordered a pilot for a drama from Drew Goddard based on the French series “HPI.”

Those orders come at a time when the broadcast networks are ordering fewer pilots than ever. Last pilot season, total pilot orders hit a new all-time low with just over 30. That number will likely be even lower this year, considering the fact The CW will likely be doing far less scripted programming following its acquisition by Nexstar.

Of ABC’s pilot orders, it only ordered six shows to series, one of which was the drama “Avalon” from David E. Kelley with Neve Campbell starring. Despite giving that show a straight-to-series order, ABC announced they were not moving forward with the series in November.