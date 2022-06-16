ABC Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates; ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2, New Hilary Swank Drama to Debut

ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the 2022-2023 season, including the new Hilary Swank drama “Alaska Daily” and a new primetime version “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Return dates have also been set for fan favorites “Abbott Elementary,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The Quinta Brunson-led “Abbott Elementary,” ABC’s most popular comedy last season among adults 18-49, returns for its sophomore season on its new night, Wednesday, September 21 from 9:00-9:31 p.m. ET. The hit show joins Wednesday’s lineup of network comedy staples including “The Conners” (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET), “The Goldbergs” (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) and “Home Economics” (9:31-10:00 p.m. ET). Also finding a new home on Wednesday nights is the thriller-mystery series “Big Sky,” which will run from 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET. The new season will also see the additions of Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles.

The first-ever live episode of “Shark Tank” will premiere the show’s 14th season on September 23 from 8:00-9:01 p.m. ET. Immediately following the hit investment show will be the new season of ABC News’ “20/20.”

Sundays on ABC will feature some of the network’s most popular game shows. On September 25, multiple shows will debut, including the new series “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and the return of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” The evening culminates with “The Rookie” from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will join the Sunday lineup on October 2 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET.

ABC’s fall slate also includes the new Swank-led “Alaska Daily.” The show, from writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), follows Swank’s Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. The cast is rounded out by Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park and Craig Frank. “Alaska Daily” will premiere Thursday, October 6 at 10:01 p.m. ET, immediately following the premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9:00 p.m. ET. Also showing on Thursday is “Station 19,” which will run from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, September 27 will see the premiere of “The Rookie: Feds,” a new spinoff series from “The Rookie.” Starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, “The Rookie: Feds” was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of “The Rookie.” The new series will air from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

Finally, Bachelor nation fans will see the return of the beloved “Bachelor in Paradise” series starting on Tuesday, September 21 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET. The search for love continues as the series begins its two-night weekly run on Monday, October 3 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET, preceding the return of “The Good Doctor.”

Additional premiere dates for the 2022-2023 season will be announced at a later date. For the full list of ABC’s premiere schedule so far, see below.

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00 p.m. “Big Sky”

Friday, September 23

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20”

Sunday, September 25

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

Tuesday, September 27

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds”

Sunday, October 2

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Monday, October 3

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

Thursday, October 6

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Alaska Daily”