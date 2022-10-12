ABC Entertainment Hires Felicia Joseph as Senior Vice President of Casting

ABC Entertainment has hired Felicia Joseph to serve as senior vice president of casting, Variety has learned.

Joseph joins ABC from MRC, where she most recently served as the independent studio’s senior vice president of casting. In her new role, she will report to Sharon Klein, the executive vice president of casting for Walt Disney Television. She will oversee casting for all ABC pilots and series as well as unscripted casting for Hulu and other WDTV brands. The role marks a homecoming for Joseph, who began her career in the casting department at ABC.

“I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with Felicia in the past and know how well she cultivates relationships with talent who are at the top of their craft,” Klein said. “Her passion, instinct and deep understanding of our business make her ideal for this role and, quite frankly, the only person I wanted for the job. We’re overjoyed to be welcoming her back to ABC, where she started her career.”

Joseph joined MRC in 2020. During her time with the studio, she worked on shows like “The Great,” “Ozark,” “Shining Girls,” “The Terminal List,” and “Poker Face.” Prior to that, she was vice president of casting for NBCUniversal. She has also held roles at both MGM and Paramount Pictures in addition to her earlier stint at ABC.

“It is an honor to join Sharon Klein and the exceptional creative team at ABC led by Craig Erwich,” said Joseph. “Together we have the opportunity to enhance the network’s bold vision by strategically partnering with leading talent and award-winning storytellers which makes this homecoming even more special.”

Joseph has served on the Casting Society of America as co-vice president of advocacy since 2021.