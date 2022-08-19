ABC Drama Pilot ‘Criminal Nature’ Not Moving Forward — Again

ABC has opted not to pick up the drama pilot “Criminal Nature” to series.

This is now the second time the project has been passed over at the broadcast network. A different iteration of the pilot with a different creative team — which included Kevin Costner as co-writer — was in the works at ABC in 2021 before being axed in July.

The new version, which had been titled “Criminal Nature,” was part of ABC’s 2022 pilot season slate. It was described as a soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolved around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the Investigative Services Branch (ISB) — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Parker Young, Michaela McManus, Julia Chan, Ian Duff, and Yasha Jackson starred in the pilot. “Criminal Nature” was written by Rashad Raisani, who also served as an executive producer. 20th Television and A+E Studios produce. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios also executive produce.

This is the latest news about ABC’s pilot slate in recent weeks. Most recently, the broadcaster ordered the drama “Will Trent” to series for a midseason debut. At the end of July 2022, the network also announced it had passed on the single-camera comedy “The Son-in-Law” starring “This Is Us” alum Chris Sullivan and an untitled drama series from Kay Oyegun.

ABC previously ordered the comedy series “Not Dead Yet” starring Gina Rodriguez for the new broadcast season as well as a spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash-Betts and the drama “Alaska Daily” starring Hilary Swank. In terms of its remaining pilots, the espionage drama “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventimiglia is still in contention.