ABC Comedy ‘Maggie’ Moves to Hulu Ahead of Series Premiere

The upcoming ABC comedy series “Maggie” will now debut on Hulu rather than the broadcast network, Variety has confirmed.

The single-camera show was originally ordered to series at ABC in May 2021. A premiere date for the newly christened Hulu original will be announced at a later date.

This is the latest example of a show meant for broadcast to make the move to a streaming service owned by the broadcaster’s parent company. ViacomCBS recently moved the CBS dramas “SEAL Team” and “Evil” to Paramount Plus after they had initially aired on broadcast. Meanwhile, Peacock has aired the comedy series “AP Bio” after it was canceled at NBC and debuted the drama “The Lost Symbol” after it was originally developed at NBC.

“Maggie” stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as a young woman trying to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. It is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio. Along with Rittenhouse, the series stars David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott.

Justin Adler and Maggie Mull are writers and executive producers on “Maggie.” Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

