TV Ratings: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Steady With Spring Finale on Heels of Emmy Wins

Coming off a lot of Emmys love, ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” went back in session Wednesday with a Season 2 premiere that kept pace with its freshman finale last spring.

According to timezone-adjusted Nielsen Live + Same Day data, Episode 1 of Season 2 averaged a 0.6 rating among adults ages 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers, making it ABC’s highest-rated show during Wednesday primetime.

That marks a solid start to the new school year for “Abbott Elementary,” which put up a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers in the comparable Nielsen metrics for its Season 1 finale in April.

In fact, the second season premiere of “Abbott” was actually able to stay even with its first season premiere, which aired immediately after Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s third “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special and garnered a 0.6 rating and 2.9 million total viewers.

And if the Nielsen performance for the second season of “Abbott” is anything like the first, it’s going to keep growing outside of the “Live” window, especially when it comes to bringing in its younger viewers: After 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms like Hulu, “Abbott Elementary” Season 1 averaged 8.11 million total viewers and a 2.73 rating, per ABC.

The first season of “Abbott Elementary” received seven Emmy nominations and took home three awards in total, including one for creator and star Quinta Brunson for comedy writing, one for the show’s casting, and the other for supporting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

