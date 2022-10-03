‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Ratings Quadruple After a Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

A week of delayed viewing via Hulu, DVRs and other platforms has given a sizable ratings bump to the Season 2 premiere of “Abbott Elementary”

Live + Same Day data after the episode premiered on Sept. 21 pointed to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, but after seven days of multiplatform viewing, that number has jumped by 318% to a key demo rating of 2.38. This also marks the series’ largest-ever delayed viewing lift in terms of total viewers, which jumped from 2.9 million on premiere day to 7 million after one week.

The initial 18-49 rating and total viewership tally of Season 2 Episode 1, titled “Development Day,” allowed “Abbott Elementary” to hold steady with measurements of the show’s Season 1 finale, which aired on ABC back in April and brought in an equal 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. As Variety reported exclusively, the Season 1 finale increased to a 1.8 rating and 5.9 million total viewers after a week of multiplatform viewing — so it appears that the series’ audience, especially those who tune in on streaming, is growing after its well-received first season and considerable Emmys attention. (Read Variety‘s Q&A with “Development Day’s” surprise guest star here.)

“Abbott Elementary” airs as a part of ABC’s Wednesday night primetime lineup — in the coveted 9 p.m. slot that used to belong to “Modern Family.” Also among that lineup is “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics” and “Big Sky.”

Airing at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, the Season 5 premiere of “The Conners” posted 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.53 rating in 18-49 that jumped to 5.7 million and a 1.05 after one week. “The Goldbergs'” Season 5 premiere, which followed at 8:30 p.m., went from a 0.6 to a 0.87 in 18-49 rating and from 2.5 million to 3.9 milllion total viewers. “Home Economics” Season 3 at 9:30 p.m. debuted with a 0.6 among adults 18-49 and 3 million total viewers and ended with a 0.79 and 3.5 million total viewers after a week. And “Big Sky,” closing the primetime lineup at 10 p.m., jumped from a 0.26 and 2.3 million total viewers to a 0.87 and 5.9 million.