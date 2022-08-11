‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. Television Group has signed a multi-year overall deal with comedian Quinta Brunson.

Widely known for her acclaimed hit comedy “Abbott Elementary,” Brunson developed the breakout series under the studio and will continue to serve as executive producer, writer, and an actress on the show as part of the deal. Warner Bros. Television produces the show in association with 20th Television.

Brunson will also create, develop, and produce original programming for all platforms, including but not limited to Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming platforms, cable channels, and the U.S. broadcast networks.

Financial terms have not been disclosed, but the pact marks Brunson’s first exclusive overall agreement with any major studio.

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next,” said Brunson.

“Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal. What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary,” added Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman, Channing Dungey in a statement. “We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Brunson’s relationship with the studio dates back to 2018, when she was cast in the WBTV pilot “The End of the World as We Know It” for The CW, from executive producers/writers Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker, who later reunited with Brunson for “Abbott Elementary.” She also recurred in the WBTV/DC drama “iZombie” for The CW.

The writer and executive producer is currently up for three Emmy awards this year for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, and Writing. She is the first Black woman to earn three noms in the comedy categories in the same year. Brunson is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category at 32 years old.

Brunson is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, and Persona PR.