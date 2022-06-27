‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Pachinko’ Among Nominees for 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes

Humanitas has revealed the nominees for this year’s Humanitas Prizes, which recognize “television and film writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced way.” The award is given out in nine categories, including comedy, drama and limited series.

This year’s nominees include “Maid,” “This Is Us,” “Queen Sugar,” “Pachinko,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Somebody Somewhere” and “Black-ish.” Winners will be announced at an in-person awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 9, 2022.

“The Humanitas Prizes were created to recognize writers whose work explores the beauty and complexity of the human experience and the 2022 nominees do just that,” said Michelle Franke, Humanitas Executive Director. “Ranging in scope, style, and perspective, these stories underscore our bonds, our history and responsibility to each other in the present as well as possibilities for the future. Especially during challenging times, writers dedicate themselves to the stories that connect and entertain us.”

Here are the full list of nominees:

Children’s Teleplay

“El Deafo” (Written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb)

“Karma’s World: ‘Hair Comes Trouble’ (Written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person)

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love” (Written by Alex Galatis)

“The Babysitters Club: ‘Claudia and the Sad Goodbye'” (Written by Sascha Rothchild)

Comedy Feature Film

“Don’t Look Up” (Written by Adam McKay)

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

“Queen Bees” (Written by Donald Martin)

“Tick, Tick…Boom!” (Written by Steven Levenson)

Comedy Teleplay

“Abbott Elementary: ‘Pilot'” (Written by Quinta Brunson)

“Black-ish: ‘If A Black Man Cries in the Woods…'” (Written by Robb Chavis)

“Somebody Somewhere: ‘BFD'” (Written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen)

“The Conners: ‘Triggered'” (Written by Lecy Goranson)

Documentary

“End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock” (Shannon Kring)

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” (Julia Marchesi)

“In the Same Breath” (Nanfu Wang)

“Through Our Eyes: ‘Shelter'” (Smriti Mundhra)

Drama Feature Film

“A Hero” (Written by Asghar Farhadi)

“CODA” (Written by Siân Heder)

“Nine Days” (Written by Edson Oda)

“The Starling” (Written by Matt Harris)

Drama Teleplay

“Chicago P.D.: ‘Burnside'” (Written by Ike Smith)

“Pachinko: ‘Chapter One’ (Written by Soo Hugh)

“Queen Sugar: ‘May 27, 2020′” (Written by Anthony Sparks)

“Swagger: ‘Radicals'” (Written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann)

“This is Us: ‘The Challenger’ (Written by Dan Fogelman)

Family Feature Film

“8-Bit Christmas” (Written by Kevin Jakubowski)

“Cinderella” (Written by Kay Cannon)

“Encanto” (Written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush)

“Spin” (Written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan)

Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special

“Love Life: ‘Mia Hines'” (Written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd)

“Maid: ‘Snaps’ (Written by Molly Smith Metzler)

“Three Months” (Written by Jared Frieder)

“Women of the Movement: ‘Mother and Son’” (Written by Marissa Jo Cerar)

Short Film

“Far from the Tree” (Written by Natalie Nourigat)

“Girls Are Strong Here” (Written by Scott Burkhardt)

“Leap” (Written by Margaret Nagle)

“Nona” (Written by Louis Gonzales)

The Humanitas Prizes event raises funds to support program and events initiatives, including the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Awards, which support underrepresented film and television writers through the early stages of their careers. The emerging writers selected for the 2022 New Voices Fellowship, David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award, and Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award will also be celebrated at The Humanitas Prizes event.