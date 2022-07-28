‘Abbott Elementary’ to Stream on Both Hulu and HBO Max

Co-exclusive streaming rights for hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” will be shared by Hulu and HBO Max beginning on August 20.

During Season 1 of the series, which ran for 13 episodes between December to April, each episode debuted on Hulu one day after airing on ABC. ABC and Hulu will continue their next-day agreement for Season 2, which premieres on Sept. 21 and will run for 22 episodes. Season 1 will also remain available on the streamer.

On Aug. 20, Season 1 will additionally arrive on HBO Max, and complete future seasons will be available to stream on HBO Max before the next season premieres on ABC.

From creator, star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” is a workplace comedy about a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Along with Brunson, stars include Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions executive produce alongside Randall Einhorn and Brunson. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television produce.

Earlier this month, “Abbott Elementary” earned seven Emmy nominations: comedy series, comedy writing (for Brunson’s pilot), comedy casting, lead actress (Brunson), supporting actor (Williams) and supporting actress (Ralph and James).