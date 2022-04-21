‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale Ratings Spike 200% With a Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

“Abbott Elementary” got an A+ from ABC on its season finale, tripling its ratings with seven days of delayed viewing across DVRs, Hulu and other digital platforms, Variety has learned exclusively.

The 9 o’clock on Tuesdays freshman comedy managed an initial 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers for its April 12 finale, according to Live + Same Day data from Nielsen. Adding in a week of multiplatform viewing, the episode jumped 200% to a 1.8 rating, tying the show’s series high, and added 3.1 million viewers to reach 5.9 million total, per ABC.

In looking at this same week-out metric, the “Abbott Elementary” finale’s key demo rating is up 50% from the show’s Dec. 7 series premiere (1.8 vs. 1.2).

Over its 13-episode first season, the average seven-day delayed viewership for “Abbott Elementary” has made it ABC’s highest-rated new comedy among adults 18-49 across linear and digital platforms since “The Conners” debuted as the rebranded “Roseanne” during the 2018-19 season.

When looking at 35 days of delayed viewing across all platforms, “Abbott” racks up a ton of extra credit: Through the first nine episodes of the season, “Abbott Elementary” averaged 8 million total viewers and delivered a 2.65 rating, marking a 349% lift in ratings and +2.9 million viewers.

Quinta Brunson created and stars in “Abbott Elementary,” which takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help their students.

Brunson plays Janine Teagues; the cast also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson is writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

“Abbott Elementary” has already been renewed by ABC for Season 2.