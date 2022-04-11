‘Abbott Elementary’ Donates 150,000 Meals to Feeding America

Timed to the Season 1 finale of hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” Warner Bros. Television is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America.

Along with the meal donations, the show’s Think Outside the (Lunch) Box campaign aims to raise awareness about food insecurity with a week-long series on social media encouraging others to support Feeding America. From April 11-15, Warner Bros. TV will partner with influencer chefs Eitan Bernath and Ahmad Alzahbi, who will create lunchbox meals while discussing the impacts of food insecurity.

For every dollar donated to Feeding America, the non-profit provides at least ten meals to families in need through a network of member food banks.

“Elevating the issue of food insecurity is essential in the fight to end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television, ABC/Disney and the ‘Abbott Elementary’ team for joining us to help ensure that our neighbors facing hunger get the meals that they need.”

“Abbott Elementary” is a workplace comedy following a group of teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia. Series creator Quinta Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, a young and eager second grade teacher who tries her best to support her students — sometimes to a fault. She, her overzealous fellow newbie Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and a substitute teacher named Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are mentored through it all by veteran teachers Barbara and Melissa (Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, respectively), despite the lack of support from their kooky and disinterested principal Ava (Janelle James) and minimal resources from their school district.

Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television produce “Abbott Elementary. Brunson executive produces alongside Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Season 1 finale “Zoo Balloon” airs on ABC on April 12 at 9 p.m.

For more information and to donate, visit feedingamerica.org/abbottelementary.