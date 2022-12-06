‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Lead 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations

Emmy-winning ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” led the nomination pack for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, nabbing six overall — including best comedy series and acting nods for stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams.

Announced on Tuesday morning by the Critics Choice Association, this year’s Critics Choice TV nominations were also led on the drama side by the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” The series received five noms, including best drama series and acting nods for stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and Carol Burnett.

Other series leading the pack included “Gaslit” (Starz), “Reservation Dogs” (FX), and “The Good Fight” (Paramount+), tied with four nominations each. Like the SAG Awards, this year the CCA categorized “The White Lotus” as a drama series, leading star Jennifer Coolidge to be nominated for drama supporting actress.

Other notable mentions include posthumous nods for Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”), Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”) and Norm Macdonald (“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”)

The next Critics Choice Awards takes place Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. The CW will broadcast the ceremony at 7 pm. ET.

“As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programs that were considered to become this year’s nominees,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch co-president Ed Martin. “Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honoring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

Meanwhile, in an age of platform confusion, tallying which network leads is no easy task. The CCA has FX, HBO and Netflix tied at 15 each. But unlike the Emmys, the CCA keeps HBO and HBO Max separate — otherwise the combined outfit would have 21 nods. But the CCA also counts FX’s Hulu-exclusive programming as FX, even though technically Hulu is the network and FX is the studio. If those FX shows were counted as Hulu, Hulu’s number would be much higher than 14 and would perhaps even make it the leader. Hell, Hulu and ABC are run by the same people, so add that Disney tally up and get an even different number too. (This is all to say, the tally madness is why the TV Academy this year threw its hands in the air and didn’t even give an official count.)

Nominations for the Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on December 14 at 9 a.m. PT. Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment produce the event.

Here are this year’s TV nominees:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Gaslit” (Starz)

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

“The Offer” (Paramount+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“1899” (Netflix)

“Borgen” (Netflix)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

“Garcia!” (HBO Max)

“The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)

“Kleo” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Tehran” (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)

“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)