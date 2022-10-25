A3 Artists Agency Forms Strategic Collaboration With Maxx Sports & Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

A3 Artists Agency is expanding its reach into sports entertainment by teaming up with Maxx Sports & Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively.

Led by A3’s partner and head of unscripted talent, Mark Turner, the partnership is a joint venture between the agencies that will broaden A3’s activity in the sports realm. It will also give the clients of Maxx access to A3’s various divisions including unscripted, talent, literary, books, and its digital group.

“Through this shared vision, we feel it is the perfect time for A3 and Maxx to continue to expand on the Sports entertainment market, creating even more exciting and unique opportunities for talent whose success continues to flourish,” said A3 CEO Robert Attermann and Mark Lepselter, Maxx Sports & Entertainment Group Founder and CEO, in a joint statement.

Maxx represents the likes of Nate Burleson (“CBS Mornings,” “NFL on CBS”), Akbar Gbajabiamila (“The Talk,” “American Ninja Warrior”), retired NBA legend and ESPN analyst Vince Carter, Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, and retired NFL great and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison, among many others.

A3 is a talent and literary agency responsible for building the personal brands of clients such as Angus Cloud, Crystal Lucas Perry, and the production company FRANK. In September of 2018, the agency was acquired by longtime executives Robert Attermann and Brian Cho and their partner, entrepreneur and producer, Adam Bold. As previously reported, Bold has taken over the role of chairman; Attermann, who previously served as COO, is now CEO; Cho, the former CFO, is now president and COO. Neal Altman is also part of the ownership group.