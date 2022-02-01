A24, Brain Dead Studios Developing Docuseries Based on Joey Izzo Sundance Short (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 is partnering with Brain Dead Studios to develop a docuseries based on the Sundance short film “You Have Never Been Completely Honest,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The docuseries will be titled “Self.” It will be a hybrid-format using archival footage, animation, and reenactments to chronicle the self-help movement throughout history.

“You Have Never Been Completely Honest” debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It featured the first-hand account of Gene Church, a participant in the Leadership Dynamics Institute, a secretive four-day leadership seminar in 1970 in California that was subject to accusations of physical torture and brainwashing.

Joey Izzo created and directed the film and is onboard to develop and direct the series. Steve Smith, Gavin Dogan and Kyle Ng of Brain Dead Studios will executive produce along with Alex Plapinger and Izzo alongside A24.

Izzo’s first film, “Bare Hands,” was made in collaboration with composer John Zorn. It premiered at the New York Film Festival. He debuted the short “Stepsister” as a Cannes Cinéfondation Official Selection the following year. A retrospective of his work took place at the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater in 2018.

Izzo has also produced documentary podcasts for the Academy of Motion Pictures, including a five-part series on the making of “The Blair Witch Project.”