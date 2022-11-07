‘A Million Little Things’ to End With Season 5 at ABC

ABC drama “A Million Little Things” will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

The final episodes of the series will debut at midseason, with the Season 5 premiere set for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m.

“A Million Little Things,” which debuted as part of the ABC fall lineup in September 2018, follows a tight-knit group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

The series stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

In its early days, “A Million Little Things” was a strong drama contender for ABC, slipping in Live + Same Day Nielsen ratings in its later seasons. But after 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, “A Million Little Things” Season 4 was the network’s top performer when it came to delayed viewership with a 249% increase in total viewers, and a 581% boost in the 18-49 age demographic.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right,” “A Million little Things” creator and executive producer DJ Nash said in a statement Monday. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. Terrence and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

Nash executive produces “A Million Little Things” alongside Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz are executive producers. Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer.

“A Million Little Things” hails from Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment.

Watch the “A Million Little Things” cast announce the final season news to fans in the video below.