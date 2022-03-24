Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘A Madea Homecoming’ and ‘Free Guy’ Both Cross 1 Billion Minutes Watched in Debut Week

Netflix’s “A Madea Homecoming” and Disney’s “Free Guy” both made their debuts on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings with more than 1 billion minutes watched in the titles’ first few days of availability.

Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming” was No. 4 on the list of overall streaming programs for the week of Feb. 21-27, with 1.04 billion minutes viewed in the two days following its Feb. 25 premiere. The Ryan Reynolds-led “Free Guy,” which had its theatrical release last August, made its debut (free to all subscribers) on Disney Plus on Feb. 23. It drew 1.03 billion minutes watched in five days, landing it at No. 5 on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming list.

Starring Perry in the titular role, “A Madea Homecoming” centers on Madea as she prepares to welcome back her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college, but some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story, one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way before it is too late.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” (2.08 billion minutes) and “Love Is Blind” (1.4 billion minutes) maintained their respective first and second place rankings from the prior week, and “Encanto” (1.2 billion minutes) held onto its No. 3 slot. The list continued with CBS’ “NCIS” (which streams on Netflix) in No. 6 (946 million minutes), followed by Netflix’s “Ozark” (869 million minutes), Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla” (796 million minutes) and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (719 million minutes) rounding out the remaining spots on the Top 10 list.

See the full Nielsen SVOD rankings for the Week of Feb. 21-27 below, including overall streaming programs, streaming originals, acquired titles and movies.