‘A League of Their Own’ Producers Eyeing ‘Mid-Spring’ Potential Season 2 Production Start

In light of its Aug. 12 premiere, producers behind Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” spinoff series admit they’ve already started making plans for a Season 2 – which could be starting sooner than you’d think.

“We’ve already started writing and bringing the story for Season 2. Our hope is to shoot in like, mid-spring. And we’ll see how that works out with everything coming to this a lot,” co-creator and executive producer Will Graham said on Friday during the show’s TCA panel. “You know, this is our launch day. We’ve all been working on this show for such a long time.”

He continued, “And we get to now have this moment of seeing how it connects with the world and everything else comes after from there. But we’re just so happy to be proud to be in this moment and be telling these stories and we can’t wait to go back and do more.”

Amazon has not yet announced its plans for a Season 2 renewal and did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Both the show and film version of “A League of Their Own” take place in 1943, the year that the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was formed. The women’s league, a first of its kind in the sport, was created to keep baseball in the public consciousness after World War II saw the majority of male players drafted, essentially shutting down Major League Baseball. The show focuses on a different team than the one featured in the movie, in a completely separate storyline.

Abbi Jacobson, who created the series with Graham, leads the cast as Carson Shaw, while Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado play her teammates. Nick Offerman also stars as the team’s manager, a role played by Tom Hanks in the original film, while recurring cast members include Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Alex Désert, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey. Rosie O’Donnell, who played one of the Rockford Peaches in the original “League of Their Own,” is also slated to guest star during the first season.

“This is a show that is more than a show to all of us and to every single person in the cast… and we’ve been pinching ourselves the whole time just about what it means to get to tell these these stories 30 years after the movie came out,” Graham said. “It’s been a life-changing experience and we already know what we want to do with Season 2, so we’re hoping to have as many Season 2’s as possible.”