‘A League of Their Own’ Amazon Series Sets August Premiere Date, Reveals First Look

The “A League of Their Own” Amazon series based on Penny Marshall’s popular 1992 comedy film will premiere Aug. 12.

Amazon announced the news via a first look teaser, set to the classic Stevie Nicks song “Edge of Seventeen.” The teaser can be seen below.

Both the show and film version of “A League of Their Own” take place in 1943, the year that the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was formed. The women’s league, a first of its kind in the sport, was created to keep baseball in the public consciousness after World War II saw the majority of male players drafted, essentially shutting down Major League Baseball. The show focuses on a different team than the one featured in the movie, in a completely separate storyline.

Abbi Jacobson, who created the series with Will Graham, leads the cast as Carson Shaw, while Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado play her teammates. Nick Offerman also stars as the team’s manager, a role played by Tom Hanks in the original film, while recurring cast members include Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Alex Désert, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey. Rosie O’Donnell, who played one of the Rockford Peaches in the original “League of Their Own,” is also slated to guest star during the first season.

Jacobson and Graham executive produce “A League of Their Own” with Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff for Field Trip Productions and Jamie Babbit, who directed the first episode. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-produce the series.