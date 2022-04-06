Nick Antosca’s ‘A Friend of the Family’ at Peacock Adds Four to Cast

Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod and Philip Ettinger have been cast in “A Friend of the Family,” Peacock’s upcoming true crime limited series from UCP and showrunner and executive producer Nick Antosca.

The series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan (Hendrix Yancey) was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by Robert “B” Berchtold (Jake Lacy), a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart and turn their daughter against them. “A Friend of the Family” follows how their lives were permanently altered and how they survived.

Stowell (“The Hating Game,” “Three Women”) will play FBI Agent Pete Welsh, a young investigator dead set on returning Jan to her family. As a father himself, Pete invests in Jan’s case and grows frustrated by Berchtold’s ability to continue manipulating everyone around him.

Fischler (“American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “The Right Stuff”) will play Garth Pincock, Bannock County’s seasoned district attorney. A Mormon, Pincock leads the state’s prosecution against Berchtold, coaching the Brobergs and becoming increasingly baffled by the failures of the justice system.

Elrod (“Red Rocket”) plays Jennifer Ferguson, a friendly local lawyer and longtime customer of the Brobergs’ flower shop. A seeming ally at first, her relationship to the Brobergs becomes complicated when she takes on Berchtold as a client.

Ettinger (“First Reformed,” “Angelyne”) plays Joe Berchtold, a used car salesman who is forced into a tough position when his older brother kidnaps Jan. Despite his discomfort with his brother’s abduction of a 12-year-old girl, Joe remains close with him, even as he agrees to cooperate with the FBI.

Along with Yancey and Lacy, previously announced cast members include Anna Paquin, Lio Tipton and McKenna Grace.

Antosca, under his production banner Eat the Cat, will produce via his overall deal with UCP. Eliza Hittman is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first. Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg will also serve as producers.

(Pictured, from left to right: Stowell, Elrod, Fischler, Ettinger)