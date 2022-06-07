A+E Networks Ups Juliana Stock to Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

A+E Networks has promoted Juliana Stock to chief marketing and brand officer.

Most recently, Stock served as executive vice president of corporate brand strategy and chief of staff to A+E Networks president and chairman Paul Buccieri. In her new role, Stock will have oversight of the global media company’s strategic, creative and corporate brand marketing teams, which will be combined into one division under Stock.

She will report directly to president and chairman Buccieri. Elizabeth Luciano, Kevin Potis and Tim Nolan will report directly to Stock.

“Juliana has been integral in not only shaping the vision, values and culture of our organization, but also driving strategic business initiatives that helped A+E Networks innovate and grow at a pivotal time in the industry,” Buccieri said in a statement Tuesday. “She has the well-earned respect of leadership, colleagues and teams across the business, and I am confident she will lead the marketing and brand division with purpose and yield even higher results.”

Stock added: “I’m extremely grateful to be at A+E Networks at this time, and under the extraordinary leadership of Paul. I’m honored and humbled to bring my expertise to a role that will significantly shape some of the most powerful brands in media. I look forward to guiding these high-performing teams under one unified division, driving the portfolio and business forward, both across our platforms and in the industry.”

In her previous role as executive vice president of corporate brand strategy and chief of staff to Buccieri, Stock was responsible for stewarding high-priority initiatives and articulating the brand for internal and external audiences. She joined A+E Networks in 2013 as vice president of strategy and innovation and went on to lead corporate branding.