‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Season 6 at Fox

After a bit of a delay going into Fox’s Monday upfront presentation, the broadcast network has finally renewed “9-1-1” for a sixth season.

The Ryan Murphy-produced first-responder drama “9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett as Field Sergeant Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Capt. Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

“9-1-1” follows the work and personal lives of the members of Station 118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department, along with those inside the 9-1-1 call center and Los Angeles Police Department field sergeants like Bassett’s Athena Grant.

In January 2020, Fox premiered “9-1-1” companion series “9-1-1: Lone Star,” starring Rob Lowe as Capt. Owen Strand, the leader of Austin, Texas-based fire department Station 126. That show is currently in its third season and was renewed for a fourth earlier Monday ahead of the decision coming down about its parent series.

Along with Lowe, “9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Gina Torres as Capt. Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez.

“9-1-1” is created and executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Minear is co-showrunner on the series alongside Kristen Reidel. Additional executive producers include Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray and Juan Carlos Coto.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is also created by Murphy, Falchuk and Minear, who co-showruns with Rashad Raisani. Executive producers include Buecker, Woodall, Gray, Bassett and Lowe.

Both dramas hails from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

“9-1-1’s” return for a Season 6 was never in doubt, but rather held up by contract talks with talent due to it being a negotiation year for the cast. With finalization of renewals for “9-1-1” and “The Resident” having taken longer than expected, Fox did not reveal its fall schedule — one that is likely to include both series when all is said and done — Monday ahead of its upfronts presentation. Instead, chief Charlie Collier and his team unveiled their overall programming strategy for the 2022-23 slate and held a press call during which they fielded a question about “The Masked Singer’s” recent inclusion of Rudy Giuliani as a contestant.