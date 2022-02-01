Yes, ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Will Have Some ‘Crossover Action’ This Season, Showrunner Says

“9-1-1” and spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” will be reunited on Fox’s Monday primetime lineup when the O.G. show comes back from hiatus in March. When the two are once again airing in the back-to-back 8 and 9 p.m. time slots they held last spring, showrunner Tim Minear says there will be definitely be some “crossover action.”

But don’t get too excited yet, because the “9-1-1” and “Lone Star” chief assures Variety that whatever he has planned will not compare to the massive wildfire episode he orchestrated last year that brought three “9-1-1” characters over to “Lone Star.”

“The pandemic didn’t go away, so it’s still super complicated to make these shows,” Minear said. “There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season. Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination. They’re almost treats. I don’t know that they’re big events like the wildfire. I’m trying to keep the universes as cross-pollinated as I can without cheating.”

Minear emphasized that he doesn’t want to a crossover of that level again until he can do it right, because “servicing all of the characters on both shows is a challenge.”

“When we did the wildfires, we brought over three characters and then I decided on what the pairings were going to be: T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Buck (Oliver Stark), and Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Owen (Rob Lowe), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Marjan (Natacha Karam) And that was the way I could, over the course of 44 minutes, try to get at least three stories happening. Man, it’s a challenge. But I think there will be at least a couple of characters from ‘9-1-1’ who might pop up on ‘Lone Star.'”

“9-1-1” proper takes back its 8 p.m. time slot on Monday, March 21, pushing younger sibling “Lone Star” to 9 p.m. Minear says that he will be devoting similar attention to addressing the Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) storyline, following her running off out of fear of being a bad mother, as he did with T.K. and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) as it’s “earned” when the show returns.

“As I think anyone who follows the show as a fan knows, Jennifer had the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen. She was on maternity leave and so we serviced that because she couldn’t be on screen,” Minear told Variety. “All the answers for where she went and what happened and how that reunion is going to occur will be answered. And yeah, of course, she and Chimney are coming back. It may not be as straight a line as you expect it to be. But I do not think it will be unsatisfying for the audience. I really, really miss her on the show and I’m just so excited to be back. And the same goes for Kenny because we made a choice that Chimney was not going to stick around, he was going to go look for her. It’s a little bit like what we were doing on ‘Lone Star’ [with T.K. and Carlos], where it’s frustrating, but it’s going to feel earned in the end, any kind of reunion.”