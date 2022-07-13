’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ Announces Six Fan-Favorite Couple for New Season (TV News Roundup)

Six couples are back for a brand new season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” premiering Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+. As the couples navigate their partnerships, they’ll be put to the test with everything from emotional affairs to immigration issues and disapproving family members.

Meet the couples below, with one more to be announced soon.

Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)

Michael is still in Nigeria as he deals with ongoing visa issues, and Angela feels neglected. Michael has blocked Angela on social media, which makes her wonder if she’s being scammed. Angela begins a flirtation with a man she met online, and is considering meeting him in person, but wants to give her marriage with Michael one last chance.

Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, FL) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)

Elizabeth and Andrei have just bought a home, and both are reaching their professional goals. But tensions rise as concerns grow that Andrei is cutting off Libby from her family, and an unexpected green card interview leaves the couple wondering if someone is trying to screw them over and get Andrei deported.

Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)

Jovi and Yara are happy to be new parents to baby Mylah, while Yara is dealing with postpartum insecurities. The couple considers a visit to Ukraine to help Yara’s homesickness, but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine War breaks out. The two decide to go to Prague, where Yara’s mother lives. Against the backdrop of so much turmoil, will this couple be able to find any peace?

Ed, 56 (San Diego, CA) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, CA)

As Ed and Liz’s lingering trust and control issues resurface, their journey to the altar becomes more complicated. Ed’s friends and family also remain reluctant to welcome his new fiancée, which makes things even harder. The couple wants to make their relationship work, but between jealousy and family troubles, will they make it down the aisle?

Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, CA) and Sumit, 33 (India)

Jenny and Sumit are married, and the groom’s family is not happy about it. As Jenny grows more and more homesick, Sumit’s family members refuse to acknowledge their nuptials. Meanwhile, the couple is slowly realizing that their age difference may make their futures incompatible. Will they be able to find common ground, or are they going in separate directions?

Kim, 51 (San Diego, CA) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)

Kim travels to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman, but neither partner’s family supports it. As she stays in Nigeria Kim worries about the prospect of Usman taking a second wife. Arguments ensue — will Kim be able to accept what Usman’s family wants for their relationship, or is it doomed to fail?

Also in today’s TV news:

CASTING

Ivan Hernandez and Genneya Walton will join the cast of “Never Have I Ever” Season 4, Netflix announced Wednesday. Hernandez will play Andres, a handsome contractor who works at the Vishwakumar house, fixing stairs and butting heads with Nalini. Walton will play Ms. Thompson, a young substitute teacher who is excited to start shaping young minds. Season 3 of the series will premiere on Aug. 12, while the fourth and final season will premiere in 2023.

PROGRAMMING

Ranker, the umbrella brand for Ranker.com, Weird History and Nerdstalgic, launched a YouTube channel for Weird History Food. The channel revolves around the history of food, including products, famous foodies, food in pop culture and the business of food. The channel has published five videos so far: “The Dark and Seedy Origins of Wonder Bread,” “What Ever Happened to Zima?,” “Who Was the Real Colonel Sanders?,” “Chuck E. Cheese’s Origin Story Is Sadder Than You Remember” and “How the California Raisins Got Huge in the ’80s.” In total, Ranker has more than 5.5 million subscribers and 750 million views across its channels, and Weird History Food has already collected more than 2 million views during its soft launch.

DATES

Season 3 of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will premiere Aug. 25, Paramount+ has announced. Created by Mike McMahan, the series is a comedic take on the classic formula of “Star Trek,” following the lower-ranked crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos as they encounter dangerous assignments as they explore the galaxy. Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero voice the four main characters, with Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Vigman voicing their superior officers. The series is produced by Roddenberry Entertainment, Secret Hideout and CBS’ Eye Animation Productions. Following the premiere, Season 3 will stream weekly on Thursdays.

Season 13 of “Archer” will premiere Aug. 24, FXX has announced. The animated series, which follows the adventures of incompetent spy Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), also stars series creator Adam Reed, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates. Season 13 features the agency struggling under new management after being purchased by a spy conglomerate known as IIA, with Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky set to guest star. Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis executive produce “Archer”for Floyd County Productions, with FX productions producing.