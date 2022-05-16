‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Renewed for Season 4 at Fox

“9-1-1: Lone Star” has been renewed for Season 4 at Fox, Variety has learned.

The announcement was made ahead of Fox’s upfronts presentation to advertisers on Monday afternoon. At the time of this publishing, there is still no word on a renewal for “Lone Star’s” companion series, “9-1-1,” though an announcement is expected soon.

CLICK HERE to follow Variety’s coverage of Upfronts 2022

“9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, who moves with his son (Ronen Rubinstein) to Austin, TX, to rebuild a firehouse after it experienced a tragedy. Season 3 of the series saw the 126 close down and its crew dispersed throughout Austin.

Along with Lowe and Rubinstein, “9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Gina Torres as Capt. Tommy Vega, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez. Torres joined the show in Season 3, as did Brianna Baker in the role of paramedic Nancy Gillian.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, who co-showruns with Rashad Raisani. Executive producers include Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Jay Gray, “9-1-1” star Angela Bassett and Lowe. The show hails from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Season to date, “9-1-1: Lone Star” is averaging a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. That makes it one of the top show broadcast TV at present. It is averaging a lift of 67% in the key demo and 54% in total viewers thus far this season.