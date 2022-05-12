‘4400’ Canceled After One Season at the CW

The CW has canceled “4400” after one season.

A reboot of the 2004 USA Network and Sky One series “The 4400,” the science fiction drama was developed by Ariana Jackson.

In the series, 4400 overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant. They haven’t aged a day and have no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

Empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and a hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are called upon to deal with the refugees, including a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola), her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma) and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky, a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson), an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King), a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star from 2015 Miami (Khailah Johnson), a vibrant girl whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing (Autumn Best) and an introspective, prescient boy whose origin remains a mystery (Amarr Wooten).

Variety‘s review praised the show for “a lightness of touch that feels breezy and fresh.”

“4400” is from CBS Studios. Jackson, who wrote the pilot, executive produced alongside Sunil Nayar and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.