Emmy Awards 2022 Winners (Updating Live)

Two commercial breaks in and the 74th annual Emmy Awards have seen four golden ladies awarded during the Kenan Thompson-hosted NBC telecast.

The three-hour Monday event, which will include the bestowment of 25 awards in total, began with Michael Keaton winning lead actor in a limited series for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” followed by Murray Bartlett taking home the supporting honor in that category for HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Next up were HBO star Matthew Macfadyen for his supporting role as Tom Wambsgans on hit HBO drama “Succession,” and Julia Garner in the corresponding actress role for the final season of “Ozark,” on which she played Ruth Langmore.

Up for the top award of the evening, outstanding drama series, are “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.” On the comedy side, the contenders include “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The 2022 Emmys marks the first year that the Television Academy, in cooperation with its New York counterpart at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, did away with time slot restrictions for their respective ceremonies, instead opting to focus on genres to define what programs head to the Primetime, Daytime or newly created Children’s and Family Emmys, among other ceremonies.

Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment are once again producing this year’s Emmy Awards. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun are executive producers with D+D’s Hamish Hamilton directing the televised ceremony.

Check out the winners list, updating live, below:

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) (WINNER)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) (WINNER)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Written by Danny Strong

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions — Written by Sarah Burgess

MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Written by Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Directed by Danny Strong

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Michael Showalter

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Francesca Gregorini

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Directed by John Wells

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Directed by Hiro Murai

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions — Directed by Hiro Murai

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Directed by Bill Hader

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Directed by Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment — Directed by Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Directed by MJ Delaney

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Duffy Boudreau

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Written by Jane Becker

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions — Written by Sarah Naftalis

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions — Written by Stefani Robinson

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Directed by Jason Bateman

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Directed by Ben Stiller

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Mark Mylod

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Cathy Yan

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Directed by Karyn Kusama

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Written by Thomas Schnauz

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Written by Chris Mundy

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Written by Dan Erickson

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Written by